The North Central Regional DUI Enforcement Program and the Monroe County District Attorney’s Office have announced DUI Roving Patrols will be conducted on July 3 and 4, 2021 on Monroe County roadways.

DUI Roving Patrols are part of the North Central Regional DUI Enforcement Program, officials stated. Sobriety Checkpoints and the Underage Drinking Enforcement Program are funded through the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) and National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA).

The North Central Regional DUI Enforcement Program reminds travelers if they suspect a Drunk Driver to dial 911. To report Underage Drinking call 1-888-UNDER21.

