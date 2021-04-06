BANGOR, Pa. | Investigators allege that a Monroe County man accused of sexually assaulting two boys for more than a decade plied them with alcohol, drugs and gifts.
Bangor police charged Thomas A. Boneta, of East Stroudsburg, with nearly two dozen child sex offenses in connection with the alleged attacks that took place in a borough home from roughly June 2007 through June 2018. Authorities filed charges against the now 56-year-old in March, and District Judge Alicia Zito arraigned Boneta Tuesday morning, setting bail at $250,000.
Bangor police interviewed one of the victims last October about the alleged sexual assaults that began in 2007, when the victim was about 8 years old. The victim and his family were known to Boneta.
The victim told authorities that the assaults began with Boneta touching him over his clothing before his abuser allegedly progressed to showing the boy pornography and performing sex acts on him. Boneta allegedly began giving the boy alcohol, marijuana and oxycodone and buying him things to persuade him to perform sex acts, according to court papers.
The victim reported that he realized when he was a teenager that what was happening was wrong and tried to rebuff Boneta, who allegedly continued force himself sexually on the victim for years.
Police said they interviewed a second victim, who alleges Boneta sexually assaulted him and rewarded him with gift cards or toys. Boneta allegedly instructed the second victim to never tell anyone about the abuse.
Authorities charged Boneta with three counts each of rape and aggravated indecent assault; four counts of involuntary deviate sexual intercourse; two counts each of statutory sexual assault and unlawful contact with a minor; and one count each indecent assault and corruption of minors, all felonies.
He also faces two misdemeanor counts of corruption of minors and single misdemeanor counts of indecent exposure and indecent assault. Boneta failed to post bail and was sent to Northampton County Prison to await a preliminary hearing tentatively scheduled for April 20.