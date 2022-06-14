BANGOR, Pa. - A Monroe County man who admitted to sexually assaulting a boy has learned his sentence.
Thomas Boneta, 57, was sentenced to 15 to 30 years in state prison for the rape of a child, and unlawful contact with a minor, according to a news release from the Northampton County District Attorney's Office.
Boneta, of East Stroudsburg, pleaded guilty to the two felony charges in February immediately preceding his scheduled trial for 20 sexual offenses, the DA's office said.
In October 2020, police began an investigation into an alleged statutory rape. The male victim told police he was sexually assaulted by Boneta, a family friend, beginning at the age of eight until he was 20 years old, according to the DA's office.
The DA's office says the offenses occurred at the victim’s home in Bangor.