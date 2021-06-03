STROUDSBURG, Pa. | Monroe County Office of Emergency Management has partnered with Northampton Community College and Wind Gap Pharmacy to host a series of COVID Community Vaccination Clinics.
To ensure easy access to the vaccine, the clinic is using a drive-thru format, Monroe County officials stated, and pre-registration will not be required. The Moderna vaccine will be available to anyone 18 or older.
The clinics will be held at the Northampton Community College, on the Monroe Campus, located at 2411 PA-715, Tannersville. Officials say it will operate on Fridays 12 p.m. - 8 p.m., and Saturdays 8 a.m. - 8 p.m. on the rest of their available dates, which can be found on their website.
All attending should enter the Northampton Community College, on Monroe Campus via Railroad Avenue, off of PA Rt. 715, according to the clinic's instructions.
Questions regarding the clinic should be directed to the Monroe County Office of Emergency Management at (570) 992-4113.