ALLENTOWN, Pa. - Monster trucks are taking over the PPL Center again this summer.

Monster Jam is set for July 29 and 30 in Allentown, the PPL Center announced Tuesday.

Twelve drivers and their 12,000-pound trucks will tear up the dirt while battling for the championship.

New this year is a sandbox play area, inflatable sides, a remote control truck course and new photo ops.

Tickets go on sale May 2 at 10 a.m. online or at the QNB Box Office.