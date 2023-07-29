ALLENTOWN, Pa. - Monster Jam, the world's most significant monster truck tour, will host three events in Allentown's PPL Center this weekend.
The events start at 1 p.m. Saturday, 7 p.m. Saturday, and 1 p.m. Sunday. Doors will open an hour before the start of each event.
The show will feature fan favorite trucks such as Grave Digger (Weston Anderson), ThunderROARus (Tony Ochs), Megalodon (Mikayla Tulachka), and more. The athletes will partake in racing, skills, donuts and freestyle battles for the championship.
For more information, visit MonsterJam.com.