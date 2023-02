ALLENTOWN, Pa. - Monster Jam is back at the PPL Center in Allentown.

12,000 pound monster trucks will tear up the dirt in intense competitions of speed and skill.

Eight drivers will be fighting for the championship.

Fans can get up close to the trucks and meet their favorite drivers during the Pit Party.

There will be shows Saturday at 1 p.m. and 7 p.m.

And, shows Sunday at 1 p.m. and 6:30 p.m.