BETHLEHEM, Pa. - A Montgomery County teenager is facing charges after threatening to "shoot up" a high school in Bethlehem.

Kori Kindem, 18, is accused of calling two teens at Liberty High School on Wednesday and threatening to kill them, according to police paperwork filed last week.

He told the teens that he would "shoot up" the school to get to them, the paperwork says. He had met the victims online and used to date them, police said.

The threat prompted the Bethlehem Area School District to increase security last week, police said.

The Upper Providence Township teen was charged with terroristic threats and harassment. He's behind bars in Northampton County unable to post bail.