Authorities arrested three people from New York in connection with two separate scams in our region. Pennsylvania's Attorney General says the busts should serve as a new warning about the lengths people are going to, to steal from older Pennsylvanians.
Attorney General Michelle Henry, in an announcement Thursday, says her office worked with State Police on the arrests.
Now, the officials are warning older Pennsylvanians particularly to beware.
David Kalinoski is Associate State Director for AARP Pennsylvania. He explains why older generations tend to be targeted by scammers.
"Seniors have more disposable income, many of them, and they're not maybe as up to date with some of the technology," Kalinoski said.
"A Publisher's Clearinghouse ruse," according to the A.G., cost one Montgomery County resident $130,000.
"Very often when there's sweepstakes-scams," Kalinoski said, "people are asked to pay a certain fee for it. A certain percentage, maybe."
Kalinoski says scammers often ask for gift cards because they're mostly not traceable. And according to the A.G., that's exactly how this victim lost that money.
"Once money is used up, it's gone," Kalinoski said. "You know, kiss it goodbye, basically."
According to Publisher's Clearing House's website, the company "would NEVER ask for money to claim a prize." So..."DON'T! It's a SCAM."
In a second, separate ploy, someone in Lehigh County saw a pop-up ad on a screen, claiming to be from an anti-virus company, and asking for $15,000 for the supposed "anti-virus" program.
Kalinoski says clicking on a pop-up like that can invite scammers who offer to fix the problem.
"And say, you know, I can fix it, give me some of your bank account information," Kalinoski said.
Luckily that Lehigh County case was interrupted by law enforcement. Undercover agents intervened during the cash exchange in a grocery store parking lot.
"They're very fortunate," Kalinoski said. "Because very often that's not the case, where law enforcement can't be on top of everything at all hours. So they were tipped off, which is a good thing."
Even so, Colonel Christopher Paris, Commissioner of the Pennsylvania State Police, wants scammers to know: "Our investigators will work diligently to bring them to justice, and these arrests are examples of that.”
Kalinoski adds if you can spot a scam, you can stop a scam. He says anyone can join the AARP's Fraud Watch Network website. It's free and you don't have to be a member of AARP to join.
The Office of Attorney General offers this guidance to older Pennsylvanians, their families, and anyone else targeted for solicitation:
Never send money or gift cards to someone you do not know. Also, gift cards are for gifts, not for paying debts or bills.
If you are suspicious or have concerns about a solicitation, call your local police or the OAG hotline at 800-441-2555.
If it sounds too good to be true, it probably is. “Sweepstakes” scams have been common for years, so be vigilant and use common sense. If you did not sign up for a sweepstakes, you could not have won.
Sign up for scam warning text alerts from the Office of Attorney General. Mobile carrier rates may apply.
The Office of Attorney General recommends an acronym to evaluate unsolicited phone calls or emails:
S: Sudden – The call or email is unexpected;
C: Contact – Scammers will contact you by phone, email or in-person;
A: Act Now – The request will be urgent and assert penalties if you do not act quickly;
M: Money or Information – The scammer will request money or personal information.
In addition to signing up for text alerts, Pennsylvanians who believe they have been victims of a scam should file a complaint with the Office of Attorney General’s Bureau of Consumer Protection by calling 800-441-2555 or emailing scams@attorneygeneral.gov.