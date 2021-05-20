MONTGOMERY CO., Pa. | Montgomery County is winning its fight against the coronavirus pandemic, county commission Chairwoman Valerie Arkoosh said Thursday.
"We have finally gotten back to suppression of this virus in our community," Arkoosh, a physician, said during a meeting of the three county commissioners. "Our positivity rate now dropped to below 5% this week."
Arkoosh said the approximate 5% positivity rate among residents tested for COVID-19 reflects the level of vaccinations in Montgomery County. She said 65.4% of the eligible population (residents 12 and over) have received at least the first dose, and 35.4% of those eligible are fully vaccinated.
More information on COVID within the county can be found on the county website.
Arkoosh's advice to residents however is simple: "Get vaccinated today."
As part of Montgomery's pandemic-relief package, the county has distributed more than $11M in emergency rent and utility assistance, benefiting 1,956 households, Arkoosh said Thursday. Based on county numbers, the average beneficiary has received about $5,600 in federal funds.
Commissioner Kenneth Lawrence Jr. reported that the county "had a very smooth and uneventful election", Tuesday. Turnout was about 27%, he said, higher than in the 2017 midterm election.
The commissioners also reviewed recommendations from the county planning commission for "Montco 2040" grants. The grants are given to help municipalities pay for projects that meet the goals of the comprehensive plan (known as Montco 2040).
If a community receives a grant, it has to put up 20% of the cost, said Scott France, director of planning.
A committee reviewed 31 applications and approved 23, with an average award of $112,076. The maximum award is $200,000.
Among the winning proposals are a community garden for Ambler Borough ($43,000); improvements at Bieler Park in East Greenville Borough ($102,900); a new pavilion, an environmentally friendly bathroom and handicapped-accessible pathways at Whites Road Park in Lansdale Borough ($90,800) and a new bridge and additional work at Memorial Park in Pottstown ($200,000).
Director of Veterans Affairs Dennis Miller said the county will provide 59,000 flags this year for placement on veterans' graves. Any resident who wishes to participate should check the veterans affairs section of the county website, and click on the cemetery map. Once a nearby cemetery is picked, click on it for contact information.
Last year, Arkoosh and Lawrence voted not to provide flags for Memorial Day because of the COVID-19 pandemic and concerns about gatherings. Commissioner Joe Gale, the only Republican on the board, opposed that move and raised money to buy about 1,000 small flags.
The board also approved the purchase of license-plate readers for use by local police forces.
During the public comments sections of the meeting, Lora Lehmann of Abington complained about rules that limit speakers to two minutes.
She said more time is needed, and said residents should be allowed to interrupt meetings to speak. By talking during both public-comment times in the meeting, and later at the salary board meeting, Lehmann managed to address the commissioners for about five minutes to complain about time limits and public salaries.
The next full board meeting will be June 3, in person at the government center in Norristown. The board's meetings will continue to be broadcast on the Internet.