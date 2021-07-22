PLYMOUTH MEETING, Pa. - Courtney Peters is a mom of four girls, all under four years old.
She's got her hands full at home, so she needs products that work.
"My house was a well-oiled machine but at four weeks, my twins were breaking out of their swaddle and that was interrupting their sleep so I needed something that worked better," Peters said.
So she decided to make one that did. She's adding business owner to her resume after creating the Swaddlou right from her home in Plymouth Meeting, Montgomery County, using her twins as a test.
"I would put one twin in a swaddle that I purchased and then I put another twin in the Swaddlou prototype design and without fail, every night, the twin that was in the Swaddlou would sleep significantly longer than the twin that was in every other swaddle that I tested," Peters said.
Once she realized it worked she needed to produce more. So she had a checklist - made with locally-sourced organic material...in America.. preferably by women.
That's exactly what she got at Mona Lisa Fashions in Allentown, which is the sole manufacturer of Swaddlou.
"I fully understood what it meant because my children are still very young. They haven't been out of the swaddle for very long so it was an exciting project for me, too. To help them put it together and now see it in production. It's a lot of fun and I wish them great success," said Mereille Ziade with Mona Lisa Fashions.
"I can't imagine trying to do this anywhere else than in our backyard. And having it family owned, I think they get it. They get the journey that we're on and the product that we're trying to create," Peters said.
Pre-orders are on sale now at swaddlou.com.