ALLENTOWN, Pa. - The Yocum family birdhouses are practically a landmark on Devonshire Road in Allentown.
Bill Yocum built the houses before he passed away in 2010. Since then his wife Janet, who everyone calls Nana, and his daughter Laura Zimmerman have kept them up so Bill's beloved birds keep coming. But while the bird houses are always full the Yocum house has been empty since December 27, 2020, after a sinkhole opened up near their home.
"No one can prove what happened first, did the water main break cause the sinkholes or did the sinkholes cause the water main break," Zimmerman said.
Zimmerman says the water flowed across their property for three days.
An inspection report calls the deep cracks and warped floors in the house "cosmetic," but goes on to say because of the proximity to the sinkhole further soil erosion could cause structural problems or collapse.
Zimmerman has sinkhole coverage, but Allstate denied her claim twice. The Lehigh County Authority has denied responsibility.
The city of Allentown has deemed the home an unsafe structure, leaving no other option than to go it alone and get what's called a micro gravity test to see the extent of the sinkhole.
It's $8,000 she and and Nana just don't have.
"We were just, we were just trying to keep our home. We didn’t ask for anything above and beyond. All we ask for it was at our house and our property be fixed," Zimmerman said.
To add insult to injury, their neighbor also had a sinkhole and lost a shed, but their insurance covered it.
The family has hired an attorney, who they hope will help them get back into their house and back to tending to Bill's birds.
Allstate says it investigated the claim and resolved it according to the family's policy.
The Lehigh County Authority says it cannot comment on the matter due to pending legal action.