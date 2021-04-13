BETHLEHEM, Pa. - A monument was dedicated in Bethlehem Tuesday to the 65th Infantry Regiment, the Borinqueneers.

They broke ground for the memorial on the greenway between Webster and Taylor Streets.

The infantry was the only all-Hispanic military division, made up of Puerto Ricans and later Mexican-Americans. Their service and sacrifice was once ridiculed and mocked, even though they fought and died alongside other Americans.

The community said Tuesday it is really proud of the strides they have made.

"On January 1 Congress passed a law making April 13 National Borinqueneers Day. So this is the first time that we are celebrating the National Borinqueneers Day," said Bethlehem Councilwoman Olga Negron.

In 2016, President Obama signed a bill honoring the 65th Infantry with a medal.

