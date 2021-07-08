MOORE TWP., Pa. - Moore Township may lose the Southmoore Golf Course to warehouses, but the township is trying to limit the scope of the development.
A sketch plan, which is not a formal proposal, shows two warehouses at the site of the golf course on Route 512.
"We can't keep it from being placed there," township Manager Nicholas Steiner said Thursday, a day after a public meeting about the plan, but Moore can try to limit the impact on residents.
Neighbors have said they are concerned about traffic, noise, and a change in their rural/suburban lifestyle.
State law requires municipalities to provide zoning for industry. That means Moore has to allow warehouses, but can play defense against their size and impact on neighbors.
Or in a twist on an ESPN cliché about facing Michael Jordan on a basketball court: "You can't stop them, you can only hope to contain them."
Township Solicitor David Backenstoe presented two ideas to contain them Wednesday.
He suggested the township limit the height to 44 feet, well below the 100-foot-plus altitude of "high cube" warehouses. The maximum lot coverage allowed would be 75%.
Steiner said suggestions from a residents' committee will also be considered as the ordinance change proceeds.
The fight to limit warehouses will continue, but as Moore Supervisor Chairman Daniel Piorkowski said June 1, "There is only so much you can do." When developers control the land and have zoning on their side, the township can try to shape the plan, but not stop it.
"I can assure you that the board sitting up here is not in favor" of warehouses, Piorkowski said that night.
Backenstoe's proposal, with potential changes, may be reviewed by Moore's planning commission at a meeting July 26.