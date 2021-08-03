Moore Township will get its first look at a zoning change to control warehouse development at a board of supervisors meeting Wednesday.
Solicitor David Backenstoe will present the amendment, which must be advertised before a vote can be held at the next meeting. The township's focus on warehouses was spurred by a plan to place two big-box buildings, which total about 800,000 square feet, on the site of the Southmoore Golf Club on Route 512. The land is zoned for industry.
The final version is not available until the meeting Wednesday, Township Manager Nick Steiner said Tuesday. However, Backenstoe suggested at a meeting in July that the ordinance could limit the height and amount of lot coverage of a warehouse, and make warehouses "conditional uses" under zoning, which would give the township greater oversight.
In July, a height limit of 44 feet was proposed. Some high-tech "cube warehouses" exceed 100 feet in height. The township also considered limiting to 75% how much of a lot a building, roads and parking would cover. Some residents favored 50%. Increasing the buffer needed between warehouses and neighbors was also recommended.
Steiner said then that input from a residents' committee would be considered as the ordinance moves forward.
In June, Supervisor Chairman Daniel Piorkowski said "I can assure that the board sitting up here is not in favor of warehouses," speaking for himself, Vice Chairman David Shaffer and Richard Gable.
He also warned that the township has limited power over private land that is zoned for an industrial use: "There is only so much you can do."
Backenstoe has said the same: state law requires the township to provide zoning for all uses.
Warehouse projects in rural areas draw backlash from residents, but the warehouse and trucking industry provide about 10% of jobs in the Lehigh Valley, according to a study by Workforce Board Lehigh Valley.
The 6 p.m. meeting will be held Wednesday, Aug. 4, at the Klecknersville Rangers Volunteer Company, 2718 Mountain View Drive.
Jeff Ward
WFMZ.com Reporter
