MOORE TWP., Pa. - After half a dozen hearings over eight months, the Moore Township Zoning Hearing Board reached a verdict on an appeal involving plans to build a warehouse on a golf course Friday night at the Municipal Building.

The seven-member board denied all requests from the applicant, Water's Edge at Wind Gap, who sought to build two warehouses - 347,750 and 140,400 square feet - on Southmoore Golf Course, located at 235 Moorestown Road. The land is zoned for commercial use and warehouses are a permitted use.

Friday night's verdict was a total defeat for developer Jack Muschlitz. The board first voted to deny a reduced number of contended issues between the township and the developer. Those issues involved the meaning of the term "steep slopes" as it relates to Moore Township's zoning code, green space requirements, and the extent to which the developer must disclose potential end users at the site.

All three were unanimously denied. Given that verdict, another eight challenges by Water's Edge to the township's SALDO which would have been conditionally withdrawn had the first three items been approved then required a verdict. All eight were also rejected unanimously. They involved open space recreation fees, improvements to Jones Road, additional improvements to Jones Road, grading of Jones Road, traffic sign requirements, various Moore Township SALDO requirements and steep slope SALDO requirements.

The proposed project was not favorably received by some neighboring residents. During the six previous meetings some have asserted concerns about traffic, noise, and quality of life.

"This project is trying to fit a square peg into a round hole," resident Dave Lonzinger said at a Feb. 1 hearing.

The township's supervisors passed an ordinance requiring warehouse on a conditional use basis. However, the Water's Edge plan was submitted prior to that change.

Friday night's decision will be final within 45 days of when the trial ended officially, which was Feb. 1. Appeals must be filed within 30 days.