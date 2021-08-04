MOORE TWP., Pa. – Moore Township's bid to limit warehouse development moved a step forward Wednesday night, as the board of supervisors approved zoning changes presented by Solicitor David Backenstoe.
The next step is for the ordinance to be advertised to the public. The supervisors could vote on the changes at their September meeting, though Backenstoe said the board may opt for more revisions after hearing from the public and the Lehigh Valley Planning Commission.
Backenstoe's proposal would keep some limits on big-box buildings and add others to protect residential and agricultural areas. The move for restrictions follows public outcry about the potential for two warehouses at the site of the Southmoore Golf Course.
That land along Route 512 is privately owned and zoned for industry, which includes warehouses. Moore officials have conceded that development can be shaped by the township, but not blocked.
Resident Matt Billy raised the issue of whether it is too late to alter Moore's zoning rules because a plan was filed for the warehouses on Monday. The plan may be "grandfathered in," he said.
"That is an issue we going to continue to look at," Backenstoe said.
His proposal would keep permissible building heights at 44 feet and total impervious lot coverage, which leads to stormwater runoff, at 55%. Beyond physical limits, the township would consider warehouses a "conditional use" instead of one that is automatically permitted, or by-right," in an industrial zone. That gives the township more authority over projects.
Backenstoe's amendments also expand buffer zones between warehouses and neighboring agricultural and residential properties, and require amenities such as lounges and bathrooms for truck drivers on-site. The Lehigh Valley Planning Commission has promoted sufficient amenities and parking at industrial sites to limit annoyances to neighbors.
Attorney Stanley Margle, representing the developer, attended the meeting but did not address the supervisors.
Chairman Daniel Piorkowski, Vice Chairman David Shaffer and Richard Gable voted unanimously for the ordinance to move forward. A crowd of about 80 attended the meeting at the Klecknersville Rangers Volunteer Fire Company.
Bamboo with boundaries
The board also passed an anti-bamboo ordinance, but one that does not require people to remove existing bamboo or bar them from planting it in the future.
"This is a pretty benign bamboo ordinance," Backenstoe said. "If you want to put bamboo in, you can have it, but you can't allow it to spread to your neighbor's property."
The same rule applies to planting new bamboo. The invasive plant must be blocked from spreading to neighbors, through, for example, landscaping that may include metal sheets in the ground to block roots from spreading.
Supervisor Gable raised another bamboo issue.
"If you put bamboo through a grinder, a piece can come out like a spear," he said. The regional compost site in East Allen Township now prohibits bamboo, so Moore residents are barred from dropping it off at their township's site.
Gable said Moore will not just reject bamboo, but branches thicker than 12 inches, sod and stumps.
American Rescue Plan funds
The board backed Township Manager Nicholas Steiner's suggestion that Moore pay $24,500 for a financial firm to help with a plan to determine how $493,725 in American Rescue Plan money is spent. The federal aid comes with many rules and regulations attached. Steiner said many townships are paying for advice. The cost to Moore will be about 5% of the total.
The Moore planning commission will meet Aug. 23. The next supervisors meeting will be Sept. 7.