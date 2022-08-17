MOORE TWP., Pa. – The Moore Township Zoning Hearing Board held a second, three-hour public hearing on a potential warehouse Wednesday night at Moore Elementary School.
The applicant, Water's Edge at Wind Gap, has challenged several township zoning officer decisions and the substantive validity of three zoning ordinance sections, and eight sections of the township subdivision and land development ordinance pursuant to two sections of the Pennsylvania Municipalities Planning Code.
The developer wants to build two warehouses — 347,750 square feet and 140,400 square feet — on the current site of Southmoore Golf Course, located at 235 Moorestown Road in Northampton County. The land is zoned for commercial use, which allows warehouses.
Township Solicitor David Backenstoe called township Engineer Kevin Horvath as a witness, who testified that the applicant's engineer, Steve Walsh, failed to provide "requested justification" on various topics such as potential truck trips and traffic.
Horvath said Walsh provided no written response, nor did he supply a revised plan or place a telephone call to Horvath to address these questions. Horvath further testified the applicant's plan contained inadequate lighting.
Then Horvath challenged Walsh's July 6 testimony. In that testimony last month, Walsh testified that the township's own zoning laws and subdivision and land development ordinance, or SALDO, contradicted one another at times and were ambiguous.
One appeal of the latter involved the township's rules protecting wooded areas versus raised berms. Walsh testified in July that Moore Township's zoning laws afforded wooded areas 60% protection. However, the SALDO put the number higher, at 80%. The engineer further said the Water's Edge proposal would disturb between 30-35% of the wooded area.
Walsh said last month that the township's own laws are "inherently contradictory" and "not possible to comply with," applicable to this property. Mark Kaplin, an attorney representing Water's Edge, then asked the board to either strike the provision from the books, or to issue the developer relief from the requirement — known as a variance — to construct a berm.
Horvath said Wednesday night that the township's earth berms and woodlands provisions are not in conflict. He added the applicant could construct a berm if he wanted. Horvath further testified conflicts with the township's zoning and SALDO laws do not exist, thus refuting Walsh's testimony.
Still another sticking point between the two sides has been a traffic study. Last month, Walsh said the township's zoning officer instructed the developer to complete a traffic study within 2 miles of the proposed project, including an intersection at Route 512 and Route 248. Walsh said also that the developer was told to study an intersection that isn't even in the township and one over which the township does not have jurisdiction.
The intersection is under the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation's jurisdiction, which both sides agreed is true. However, Horvath indicated Wednesday night that he only wanted Moore Township to be involved with any discussions on the issues so that he, representing the township, could express concerns it had about the project's impact on that intersection.
"Route 512 is such a critical roadway to the functionality of this township," Horvath said.
Kaplan said Wednesday night that the township is unduly attempting to influence PennDOT and another municipality, at one point saying, "The engineer wants to get his two cents in."
Walsh on Wednesday night reiterated during cross examination by Backenstoe that he had answered various questions and that the answers were on previously submitted documents, in some cases. Walsh further added that he was unable to answer some other questions until a tenant is obtained.
Backenstoe said Walsh and the applicant "asked for the most relief possible," when they had a choice in the matter and simply opted not to exercise it.
No verdict was reached Wednesday night. The hearing will reconvene at 6 p.m. on Sept. 21 at Moore Elementary School.