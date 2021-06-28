MOORE TWP., Pa. - Dozens of Moore Township residents packed a fire hall Monday night, most of them desperate to somehow ensure warehouses are not built at Southmoore Golf Course.
It's the first time there's been an open conversation about the topic.
What was originally set as a planning commission meeting turned into more of an opportunity to sound off. Residents expressed concerns about sewer issues, traffic, and who would pay for changes to the roads near the site.
The preliminary sketch plan shows the warehouses butted up against homes on Route 512.
Residents were worried about how the warehouses will impact their quality of life.
"Dare to be different. For our community and for the people who put our love our faith our efforts our money and everything we have into the good of this community. Dare to be different," said one resident.
No vote was taken on the warehouse plan Monday.
"The proposal I see here tonight has some major major hurdles before it would be approved," said Board Chairman David Tashner.
As it stands, this planning commission, and potentially developers, will take what they heard from residents Monday evening and continue to mull the plan over.
The area is already zoned for industrial use with conditions.