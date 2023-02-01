MOORE TWP., Pa. – The Moore Township Zoning Hearing Board on Wednesday night concluded hearing an appeal involving a warehouse proposal for the current site of Southmoore Golf Course.
The applicant, Water's Edge at Wind Gap, had challenged several township zoning officer decisions and the substantive validity of three zoning ordinance sections, and eight sections of the township subdivision and land development ordinance pursuant to two sections of the Pennsylvania Municipalities Planning Code.
The developer wants to build two warehouses — 347,750 and 140,400 square feet — on Southmoore Golf Course, located at 235 Moorestown Road in Northampton County. The land is zoned for commercial use, and warehouses are a permitted use.
Wednesday night's hearing at the Klecknersville Rangers Volunteer Fire Co. was the sixth. Previous hearings occurred last year on July 6, Aug. 17, Sept. 21, Oct. 27 and Dec. 8.
At the last meeting, the applicant had a submitted a new plan which zoning board Solicitor Chad DiFelice said "changed some things to make it more compliant" to township zoning. The change involved withdrawing an appeal regarding the location of a berm, according to Water's Edge attorney Marc Kaplin.
As a result of the changes, the hearing was suspended, and the plan was sent to the township's planning commission for review at its Jan. 23 meeting.
On Wednesday night, Water's Edge continued its presentation, followed by public comment. Kaplin indicated previous aspects of the appeal had been dropped, and the appeal now involved three issues: a disagreement with Moore Township about how the township's code defines steep slopes, whether the applicant must reveal the prospective tenant as a condition of approval and green space requirements.
Township Solicitor David Backenstoe said the township's code "does not exclude man-made steep slopes" and that it was "clear and unambiguous."
He added that while the township cannot legally deny the application because a specific tenant has not been identified, questions about a prospective tenant and the operations were appropriate.
Kaplin said in rebuttal that Backenstoe "plucked one sentence out of four pages" from zoning governing steep slopes under a section discussing "natural" steep slopes, thus misrepresenting the law. He told the board that if the case were appealed to court, he was certain that he was "going to win the steep slope issue."
Kaplin told the board that his client "received zero cooperation" from the township when they submitted the application, "and we got stonewalled."
Water's Edge has alleged Moore Township's own zoning and SALDO laws were "inherently contradictory" to each another, "ambiguous" and "not possible to comply with" during previous testimony. This was manifested in township engineer Kevin Horvath's "convoluted" interpretation of them regarding their application, the appeal contends.
During the hearings, township officials testified that the applicant failed to provide "requested justification" on various topics. Further, officials said the applicant's plan was inadequate in various areas, such as potential truck trips, traffic, lighting and berm regulations as related to environmental standards, and the applicant opted to ask "for the most relief possible."
Residents in attendance Wednesday night spoke against the project during public comment.
"This project is trying to fit a square peg into a round hole," resident Dave Lozinger said.
Zoning hearing board Chairman Jeffrey Ayers adjourned the meeting and said the board's attorney would research case law prior to its verdict. That decision is now scheduled to take place at 6 p.m. on Feb. 10. A Zoom link will be placed on the township's website to allow for virtual viewing.