The federal eviction moratorium is now extended until the end of July.
Local experts say that still doesn't give much relief to the potentially thousands of families in the Lehigh Valley facing possible homelessness in just a matter of weeks.
However, there might be relief.
"In a given month, we can sometimes see almost a thousand people who are seeking assistance, and that's pre-pandemic," said Abigail Goldfarb, executive director for the Lehigh Conference of Churches.
Goldfarb doesn't know how many are facing eviction in the Lehigh Valley when the federal moratorium ends July 31st, but she suspects it could be an extraordinary number.
The federal government predicts roughly 3.2 million people nationwide face eviction within the next two months.
"The key is to get the word out and for folks who are behind on their rent, for them to go ahead and utilize those resources that are in front of them," Goldfarb said.
Goldfarb says the Lehigh Conference of Churches is one of them.
"If you came tomorrow, we would, again, assess. Do you want to keep this apartment? Can you continually afford this apartment? Do you need to move?
She said the conference can pay anywhere between one and six months rent for a person, depending on the situation.
"We would pay your back rent and if your landlord isn't satisfied with that, we have the opportunity to pay a fee, pay a late fee, pay some sort of incentive," Goldfarb said.
The key is to make people permanently successful, so they don't find themselves in a similar situation in the future.
"I would encourage everyone, if you are behind on your rent due to COVID reasons, pandemic, unemployment, that you go and seek assistance right now. You can come to the Lehigh Conference of Churches. You can give us a call. You can go to your county office. Northampton County, Lehigh County, Carbon County, and start the process there," Goldfarb said.