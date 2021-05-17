Moravian College

BETHLEHEM, Pa. - Moravian College has gotten the state's okay to transition to Moravian University.

The Pennsylvania Department of Education approved the school's request to become a university, Moravian said in a news release.

“This is one of the biggest moments in Moravian’s 279 year history, signifying a historic shift in how we serve our students, alumni and the Lehigh Valley community,” said Bryon Grigsby, president of Moravian College, in a statement.

The school is expected to officially become Moravian University on July 1, the president said.

Moravian said the change was warranted as it continues to grow and offer both undergraduate and graduate programs.

