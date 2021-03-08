BETHLEHEM, Pa. - Moravian College will hold in-person commencement ceremonies in the spring for the class of 2020 and class of 2021.
The school scheduled the outdoor ceremonies for Saturday, May 8, at the John Makuvek Field on the Main Street campus.
Two ceremonies will be held for the class of 2021, and one ceremony will be held for last year's class of 2020, which missed out on commencement because of the pandemic. The three will be staggered through the day.
“After a tumultuous year dealing with the pandemic, the entire Moravian College community is excited that this year’s commencement ceremony will be held in person and on campus,” said Bryon Grigsby, president of Moravian College, in a news release.
Graduates for both classes can invite three guests each. Everyone must wear a mask and maintain physical distancing, the school said.
RSVP details will be sent to students later.