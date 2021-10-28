BETHLEHEM, Pa. - A Moravian University employee is suing the school, alleging racism and retaliation.
Nicole Tabor, a Fellowship Program Director at Moravian, claims that when she worked as an English professor in 2019 a colleague used a racial slur to describe an African-American student.
She alleges that when she notified supervisors about it, one of them defended her colleague and threatened her if she reported it any further.
Tabor also alleges that the same supervisor complained that two African-American professors weren't properly trained to teach Introduction to English Studies.
A school representative tells us he cannot comment on any pending litigation.