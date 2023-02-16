BETHLEHEM, Pa. - Tom Turcich's walk onto the stage at his alma mater Moravian University might have been some of the easiest steps he's taken in his life.

That's because for seven years he was busy walking around the entire world.

"I wanted to set myself out on a path where I was forced to see the world and forced to grow," said Turcich.

It was a mission he was inspired to complete after the death of a close friend.

"It was a real revelation to me that I could pass at any moment. And I needed to make the most of life while I was here," said Turcich.

And that's exactly what he did.

From April 2015 until May of 2022, the New Jersey native became the tenth person to walk around the world. He traveled 28,000 miles and hit 38 countries and six continents along the way.

"It was at the whims of the weather and altitude, it was challenging. I knew what my purpose was and you push over any mountains you want to get through," said Turcich.

And no, he didn't do it alone.

During his journey, Turcich was accompanied by Savannah, who earned the title of first dog ever to walk around the world.

"She spent every second of every day with me, walking, exploring and smelling new things," said Turcich.

"She handled it much better than I did, she's pretty tough."

Now, I'm sure you're wondering: how many pairs of shoes does someone go through when embarking on a journey that intense?

"I went through about 45 pairs of sneakers."