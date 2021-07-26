BETHLEHEM, Pa. - Moravian University and St. Luke’s University Health Network are joining forces to help nursing students.
An agreement provides a direct pathway nursing students to pursue a Bachelor of Science in nursing with one application for both the St. Luke's School of Nursing and the Helen S. Breidegam School of Nursing and Public Health.
The partnership allows a seamless progression to the Moravian Bachelor of Science in Nursing program.
“We’ve had a longstanding relationship with St. Luke’s and we’re excited about the possibilities this partnership will bring for their nursing students,” commented Bryon Grigsby, president of Moravian University. “We know that creating these connections between programs can only strengthen both schools of nursing, and in turn help the communities they serve. I think we’re just getting started.”
The diploma program length for St. Luke’s School of Nursing is approximately 20 months and once graduates complete licensure requirements they are registered nurses or RNs. The partnership with Moravian will allow St. Luke’s School of Nursing students to easily and seamlessly continue their education to receive a Bachelor of Science degree in nursing.
“We are so appreciative of our friends at Moravian and this partnership that will allow our students to further their education if they choose,” said Lisa Storck, DNP, WHNP, RN, Program Director of St. Luke’s School of Nursing. “St. Luke’s mission is rooted in education – so any way we can support our graduates in continued learning is a win-win-win – for us, for them and for the communities they serve.”
In addition to the RN to BSN Pathway, Moravian is a partner with St. Luke’s in providing tuition discounts to St. Luke’s University Health Network employees.
St. Luke’s employees currently have access to tuition discounts on some programs at Moravian.