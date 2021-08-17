BETHLEHEM, Pa. - A retirement community in the Lehigh Valley said it will require its employees to be vaccinated once a vaccine gains full FDA approval.
Moravian Village of Bethlehem said Tuesday all employees must receive the vaccination no later than 60 days after the FDA approval date.
Currently, the Pfizer, Moderna, and Johnson and Johnson vaccines have been approved for use under an Emergency Use Authorization.
People seeking an exemption from the requirement for medical or religious reasons will need to complete a request for accommodation form and submit the form to the Human Resources department, according to a news release from Moravian Village.
Moravian Village’s Executive Director, Tracy Patton, along with CEO Dan Soos gave the news to employees in a letter through email on Monday. Moravian Village said Patton and Soos commended the staff on their care, their compassion and their sacrifices through the last year and a half of the pandemic.
“We appreciate how much you have done and continue to do to adapt during this challenging time. As you are aware, we are vigilant in taking preventive measures at Moravian Village of Bethlehem against COVID-19 to help keep you, our entire staff, your families, and our residents safe,” Patton and Soos said in the letter. “We continue to work under uncertain and often stressful conditions, and you have helped make it possible for us to continue our essential operations.”
The organization said it is adopting the policy to safeguard the health of its employees and their families, its residents and visitors, and the community at large from infectious diseases that may be reduced by vaccinations.
In making the decision, the leadership team reviewed recommendations from Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, The Pennsylvania Department of Health, and the Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices.
Moravian Village of Bethlehem is a 55-plus continuing care retirement community that offers independent living, personal care and skilled nursing care.