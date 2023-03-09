L. MACUNGIE TWP., Pa. - Prosecutors presented more evidence Thursday to try to prove Josef Raszler killed his ex-girlfriend with a homemade air gun.

They pulled out a bullet in court they said was used in the fatal shot. A firearms expert the prosecution called said that bullet was much bigger than anything you can buy at a gun store. It was more than 1,300 grains, a measurement used to determine the size of ammunition. For comparison, that's roughly 10 times the size of a bullet that would go in a 9-millimeter handgun, which are usually under 200 grains.

The prosecution's theory is that Raszler killed his ex-girlfriend, Stephanie Roof, with the homemade air gun and bullet, then disassembled it and tried to destroy the pieces. FBI metals expert Susan Marvin took the stand, saying hardened lead alloy was found in a frying pan in Raszler's house. The prosecution believes Raszler used that pan to melt the metal to form it into bullets. A bullet containing the same elements as the metal in the pan was found at Roof's homicide scene, and at Raszler's parents' cabin in Schuylkill County.

Both of those bullets also had copper residue on them, and a crushed copper pipe found in Raszler's parents' home had lead residue inside. Investigators believe that crushed pipe was the barrel of the homemade gun. FBI firearms expert Derrick McClarin also testified both bullets appeared to have been fired from the same weapon.

The defense pushed back, arguing the materials used to make the bullets are very common, and the FBI never did quantitative testing to prove the bullets came from the exact same source. The defense also pointed out several pieces of evidence that were never tested, such as the makeshift target set up behind Raszler's parents' cabin in Schuylkill County, which clearly had a bullet hole in it.

All of this circumstantial evidence is important in this case, because there is no DNA, no fingerprints, no video, and no eye-witnesses linking Raszler to the crime. Police never even recovered the murder weapon intact, having to recreate it from pieces found in Raszler's parents' home.

On Friday, we're expecting to hear from the officer who was in charge of recreating the homemade air gun. Stick with 69 News on-air and online for the latest details.