BETHLEHEM, Pa. - Bethlehem Area School District tells 69 News it's seen instances of damage in its schools in recent weeks.
Superintendent Dr. Joseph Roy has a stern reminder for parents and students, saying anyone who takes part in the new viral TikTok challenge is committing vandalism and will face charges.
Meanwhile in Montgomery County, Hatboro-Horsham High School Principal Dennis Williams says the challenge is affecting his school community as well.
"We're done. It's time for us to start to addressing it a little bit differently," Williams said.
Williams says students are tearing signs off the wall, ripping soap dispensers out of bathrooms, and stealing odd objects.
It's all part of a national trend known as the "Bathroom Challenge" or "Devious Lick Challenge," and Williams isn't tolerating it.
"We're moving forward with criminal charges because it is vandalism, it is theft, restitution, and then ultimately, we have to re-evaluate whether or not students have the ability to handle some of the freedoms that we give them," Williams said.
During Tuesday's school board meeting, the Boyertown Area School District reported serious acts of vandalism at the hands of students.
A spokesperson for TikTok says: "We expect our community to stay safe and create responsibly, and we do not allow content that promotes or enables criminal activities. We are removing this content and redirecting hashtags and search results to our Community Guidelines to discourage such behavior."