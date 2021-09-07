CENTER VALLEY, Pa. - Men are dropping college at record rates.
Data from the National Student Clearinghouse shows college students in the U.S. are about 60% female and 40% male.
In the last five years, men have accounted for nearly three-fourths of the decline in student enrollment.
"We know that a big segment of students we lost are male students," said Cindy Haney, the vice president of enrollment management at LCCC.
She says they're now about 65% female, and 35% male.
Cost has been a major factor, exacerbated by COVID.
"And specifically Hispanic males, or males of color, are the ones that didn't end up enrolling with us for the next semester," Haney said.
"So it's cost with other factors: time, effort, energy, opportunity," said Denise O'Neill, director of enrollment management at Penn State Lehigh Valley.
O'Neill thinks more and more are looking beyond a college degree for success.
However, they still have a majority of male students- around 55%.
"I'm most concerned about African-American males – more so than females – who are not finishing. They're starting but they're not finishing," O'Neill said.
If the trend continues, two women will earn degrees for every one man. And that not only requires new recruitment strategies, but new support mechanisms.
"Male students. Sometimes they need that guidance, that direction, where typically our female students tend to be more motivated," Haney said.
"I think we have to partner more closely with the Lehigh Valley industry so that we're offering graduates who are well prepared for whatever it is in the surrounding community," O'Neill said.
There is not yet a consensus on how to address the issue.
Studies do show that those with college degrees generally make more than $1 million more in their lifetimes compared to those that don't go to college.