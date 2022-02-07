PEN ARGYL, Pa. - PennDOT tells us the heavy rains last week have caused potholes to open across the region.
The problem is especially bad around the Borough of Pen Argyl. That’s where we spoke with one homeowner on West Pennsylvania Avenue who believes the sidewalk in front of his house is collapsing into a sinkhole.
“I've never seen anything like this, and I didn't expect it,” said Jim Dotta.
Dotta said he first took a look at the damage at his house last Friday after the rain storm. He said since then it's only gotten worse.
“There's a crack all the way out to the middle of the road. That wasn't there on Friday,” said Dotta.
Now, Dotta has a sinking feeling his property could be in danger.
“My biggest concern now is this going, collapsing right here on the sidewalk, or in the street,” said Dotta.
Dotta rents out the place to a tenant. We also talked with her, but she wanted to remain anonymous.
“I'm in fear for my children's safety because they have to go in and out of my front door to go to school,” said the tenant.
But when we reached out to PennDOT, the agency said inspectors looked at the area and didn't see any unusual issues with the road. PennDOT also said it hasn't found any sinkholes in the Pen Argyl area, but the agency did say it's seeing more potholes than usual at this time of year, and it's working hard to try to address them.
Dotta tells us he wants PennDOT to take another look at his property, because the situation is getting worse.
“I'm going to call them and try and set up a meeting to meet out here and discuss what steps we can take,” said Dotta.
If the issue does turn out to be a sinkhole, the question will be: Who is responsible?
If it started under the roadway, it's PennDOT's problem, but if it started under the sidewalk, Dotta has to deal with it himself.
If you have any road issues in your neck of the woods, PennDOT is asking people to report it by calling 1-800-FIX-ROAD or by heading to PennDOT.gov.