ALLENTOWN, Pa. - Another WFMZ and Lehigh Valley Phantoms Coat Drive is in the books!

"We had some extra coats laying around, so we wanted to come out and donate," said Robin Laub of Whitehall.

"To see the impact we've made on this community, not only just through this initiative but other initiatives, it's a great feeling," said Trevor Herrick with the Lehigh Valley Phantoms.

Over 1100 coats were collected this year, something that will make a bigger impact in your neighbor's life than you think, especially the youngest ones.

"Some of them have never had a coat, it's just so cool to see the smiles on their faces and getting to pick their own is just amazing," said our very own Melanie Falcon.

Community members dropped off their bags inside the PPL Center, outside the arena, and even in our drive-thru drop off lane.

"It feels good to help our community," said Morgan Laub of Whitehall.

Each bag and each coat will change the lives of families with the help of the Salvation Army.

"A coat doesn't seem like a big thing for an average person, but for a kid in foster care or a family that's caring for them or multiple children, this is a big deal for them," said Flo Rhue with the Salvation Army.

And this year, veterans with Victory House of the Lehigh Valley will benefit, too.

"This means the world to us. Sometimes we have guys who show up to our door with just a pair of shorts and a shirt, being able to give them a coat and keep them warm is such a blessing," said Tom Carson with Victory House.

And on this night, each donation earned a free ticket to the Phantoms game.

"We didn't have tickets for tonight, Morgan is a big fan, we heard about the coat drive. It's always fun to come out and watch a game and if it's free, why not? Go Phantoms!" said Robin Laub.