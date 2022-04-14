BETHLEHEM, Pa. - The Lehigh Valley's real estate market is proving to be even hotter in 2022 than it was in 2021.The topic was the center of the Lehigh Valley Chamber of Commerce real estate outlook event.
"We're tough, we've been through a lot, we've had songs talking about how bad we were, and we recovered, we fought back," said Tony Ianelli, CEO and President of the Lehigh Valley Chamber of Commerce.
"The Lehigh Valley is growing in all sectors. Industrial, housing, general commercial, even retail office. Which are declining in many parts of the country," said Lehigh Valley Planning Commission Executive Director Becky Bradley.
Which has only accelerated during the pandemic on the residential side with urban ex pats looking for more space.
"Since 2010, the Lehigh Valley's population rose by more than 6%, to about 690,000 people just in our two counties," said Don Cunningham, President and CEO of the Lehigh Valley Economic Development Corporation.
Last year, 2,200 new housing units were approved, the most since 2007. More than 1300 have been proposed so far this year.
"It's a mix of apartments - that's been a huge upswing. But it's also single-family detaches. A lot of town homes and a lot of twins. And we're also starting to see growth in the condominium market," Bradley said.
On the industrial side, 11 million new square feet was proposed just in the first quarter of this year. That's on top of the more than 27 million square feet added the last five years.
"Honestly, 11 million square feet of industrial development in a year period is a lot," Bradley said.
"I think the challenge will be to make sure while we have economic growth, are we hanging onto quality of life," Ianelli said.
The new housing units are good news, but it isn't enough to start driving down housing costs significantly.