All the smoke in the Lehigh Valley stems from the latest batch of Canadian wildfires.

As of Tuesday, there were over 400 fires burning throughout Canada. 240 of them were said to be burning out of control. The previous batch of wildfires in Nova Scotia have finally been brought under control.

The fires bringing hazardous air to our area this week are happening in Quebec, with over 160 of those wildfires happening in that province.

The smoke from those fires made its way down the East Coast and into the Midwest. That includes the Lehigh Valley, over 1600 miles away.

On the East Coast, New York City has seen some of the worst of it. In fact, a time lapse over a 3-hour period on Wednesday showed just how thick that smoke developed.

More than 20,000 people in Canada are displaced. Elected officials say they're doing what they can to help.

'Our team here at the White House is in touch with the government of Canada," said White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre.

"We have already deployed over 600 firefighters and personnel as well as water bombers to help Canada battle the fires."

And Quebec is finally seeing some rain, which will hopefully help crews battling the blazes there.