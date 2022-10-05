BETHLEHEM, Pa. - It turns out hundreds of people in the Lehigh Valley had guns lying around and needed an easy, safe way to get rid of them. The Northampton County District Attorney says he's floored by the success of the recent gun buyback event.

"You can see clips here," said Northampton County District Attorney Terence Houck.

Pistols, revolvers, shotguns and even a World War II rifle were among the 312 firearms collected at the Northampton County District Attorney's gun buyback event this past weekend.

"Some of the smaller guns, they look almost like toys, and that was one thing that struck me," said Houck. "There were literally guns that could fit in the palm of your hand that could kill you just as soon as any of those rifles."

Cars lined up a half a mile in Hecktown and Bethlehem were full of people looking to prevent accidental, reckless, and criminal shootings.

"A family member dies, and the guns are left at the house, and they could be there for generations and nobody knows what to do with them," said Colonial Regional Police Chief James DePalma.

"Every year, we take reports of injuries and people that either inadvertently shoot themselves with their own weapons, or somebody was shot by somebody that was doing something they shouldn't," said City of Bethlehem Dep. Police Chief Scott Meixell. "So, any of that that was prevented is a success."

"We got boxes and boxes of ammunition," said Houck. "I had to go out and I had to get more gift cards."

More than $9,000 worth of gift cards were distributed.

"The expense of this gun buyback was paid for by criminals in Northampton County," said Houck.

That money came from drug forfeitures, so, nothing from taxpayers.

Officers had to get more zip ties to keep the event safe, too.

"These guns have to pass through many people's hands after they're turned in, through officers checking them out," said Meixell. "This lets the officers know, anyone handling them, that they've been checked. There's no ammunition in them."

All of the guns were checked to see if they were connected to any crimes. Law enforcement said none of them were, so now they'll be destroyed.

The District Attorney partnered with Hecktown and Bethlehem fire departments and Colonial Regional and Bethlehem police departments for the event.