Residents and employees at Gracedale Nursing Home in Northampton County continue to receive distributions of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine, according to a county news release.
So far, 32.2% of staff and 57.3% of the residents have received the first dose of the vaccine, the county said. As of Saturday, 246 personnel at Gracedale have received the first of two shots. 202 of those are county employees who are eligible for the $750 incentive.
County Council approved a resolution late last year authorizing a $750 incentive for Gracedale employees who get the vaccine. The money comes from residual CARES Act funding to address infection control in nursing homes.
Additional vaccination distributions at Gracedale are scheduled through February.
“The distribution process is slower than we’d like, but it’s great to see more employees and so many residents getting vaccinated,” says County Executive Lamont McClure. “The sooner we can break the cycle of transmission, the sooner our residents can see their friends and family in-person again.”