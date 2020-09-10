EASTON, Pa. - Thousands of people in the Lehigh Valley struggle to pay the rent every month, and the pandemic has made a tough situation worse, but local leaders are working on a plan to not only help people now, but down the road as well.
Out of 188,000 households in the Lehigh Valley, more than 70,000 run the risk of eviction or foreclosure.
"That is really, really significant," said Becky Bradley, the Executive Director of the Lehigh Valley Planning Commission.
The organization created an eviction and foreclosure risk tool. Those that spend more than 30% of their income on housing are considered at risk; that's more than half of renters in our area.
“It's everything from people with low incomes, to people with higher incomes," Bradley said.
“I saw that it was throughout the entire city,” said Leonard Lightner, Director of Community and Economic Development for the City of Allentown.
The pandemic has made an existing problem even worse. Even though the CDC has taken the unprecedented step to extend the eviction moratorium, renters will still be in debt for back rent.
"Just in our small city of Easton we have between 600 and 1000 potential people who will be evicted in the next 30 to 60 days," said Easton Mayor Sal Panto.
"We have to collaboratively work together with all entities from the courts, to the landlords, the tenants, to our nonprofits," Lightner said.
In the immediate future, the cities say they are working with landlords to prevent evictions and give dollars to groups that provide shelter and relocation.
"I think our region will rise to the challenge based on the resources that are already available. However, does that mean we have enough resources? No we don't," Bradley said.
In the long run, they say we need to create more affordable housing. They think the appetite for it is there among developers.
They also agree we need more jobs that pay a living wage.
"When I have the conversation about affordable attainable housing, I have to have the conversation about jobs as well," Lightner said. Panto underscored the point: “…because once the person moves into that housing, they still need to maintain it and pay their bills."
The Planning Commission is partnering with the Federal Reserve Bank of Philadelphia on combining their data with the bank’s own economic data, which should give them more targeted information.