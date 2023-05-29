EASTON, Pa. - More than a dozen families are displaced after a fire damaged multiple rowhomes in Easton Monday afternoon.

Multiple fire departments responded to the fire after it broke out at Ninth and Ferry streets around 3:40 p.m.

The city’s chief code enforcement officer says he believes 15 rowhomes are impacted by the fire. Some of the homes were badly damaged by the fire, while others sustained water and smoke damage.

Easton’s Fire Chief Henry Hennings says first responders believe everyone got out okay. One Easton firefighter was treated by EMS on site for heat exhaustion.

Dozens of firefighters remained on scene Monday might to put out hotspots.

In a post on Facebook, Mayor Sal Panto thanked neighboring fire departments and the firefighters that came out on a holiday to help fight the fire.

Veteran Kevin Maxwell said he lost his home in the fire. He said a neighbor ran into his house to grab his father's military flag.

The Red Cross says a shelter will be set up at Easton Area High School for displaced residents.

Investigators have not yet determined what caused the fire.