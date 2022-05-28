U. MACUNGIE TWP., Pa. – Tucked into the rolling hills and on the edge of the ever-expanding Upper Macungie Township is a taste of the past.
It's also the site of what Kari Skrip of Clover Hill Vineyards & Winery says might be the most glamorous kind of farming.
Childhood friends and now business allies, Skrip of Clover Hill and Sam Landis of Vynecrest Vineyards & Winery, says the 1-mile stretch between them in Breiningsville will remain despite a six-fold township population boom over the past four decades, as the nearly 400 acres are preserved as farmland.
"Well, I think you can ask everyone that has come in here the past 10 years," Landis said of the land. "It's pretty valuable."
Pennsylvania doesn't keep statistics on how many of its more than 6,000 preserved farms are vineyards. However, there's more than 400 wineries statewide. Landis, whose family started Vyncrest in 1974, says the number of Lehigh Valley wineries has gone from a few to now more than two dozen.
"We play even an important role than ever in preserving these farmlands to have open spaces and to be growing things, because otherwise there would be warehouses and housing developments," Skrip said.
"I've had other farmers tell us they're jealous of the grape industry because of the fact that we can go from to grape to wine to where there's a little bit more money in the end result of that, and a little but more money on end result of that," Landis said.
It's a business model of preservation that only ripens with age.
"Once it's gone, it's gone," Skrip said of the land. "You can't get it back."
Clover Hill and Vynecrest will host "A Day in the Vineyard" event on June 11 and 12. Attendees will be able to taste wines and learn more about the vineyards and wine-making process.