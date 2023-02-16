S. WHITEHALL TWP., Pa. – The South Whitehall Township Planning Commission reviewed a conditional use request Thursday night for a new use of an existing warehouse at 4741 Chapman Road.

The modification is proposed by the site's future tenant, Walgreens, who will utilize 67,500 square feet for use as a distribution center. Sorry Robots LLC occupies the remaining 34,500 square feet.

Last month, a Walgreens spokesperson told the planning commission employees at the warehouse would be responsible for filling prescriptions that a distributor picks up, reducing truck traffic to the site to a handful. The distributor then takes the medications to its facility and later distributes them to Walgreens customers.

While the new use will involve fewer truck trips than approve previously for the site, it will result in a higher employee occupancy rate, generating additional traffic beyond what was previously approved for the facility.

The township granted conditional use approval for the existing 102,500-square-foot warehouse on Oct. 16, 2019. At the time, the site was approved for 86 standard parking spaces, 24 trailer spaces, seven oversized spaces and 24 loading docks.

The current proposal calls for 187 standard spaces, 11 trailer spots, four oversized spaces and 11 loading docks.

Ridge Farm apartments

Planners also reviewed a final plan Thursday night for new apartment buildings on North Cedar Crest Boulevard.

Kay Walbert LLC proposes to build five apartment buildings with 60 total units, as well as 14, two-unit dwellings on a 32-acre lot at 1802 N. Cedar Crest Blvd.

The planning commission took the final plan — a phase of the overall project — under advisement.

Parkland administrative offices

In other news, planners granted preliminary/final land development approval for new administrative offices and an operational center for the Parkland School District.

The plan proposes to raze the existing structure and construct a two-story, 39,295-square-foot building. It will feature 90 parking spaces and associated stormwater management facilities on an 8.7-acre parcel located at 2619 Stadium Drive.

The building is proposed on an adjacent lot abutting Orefield Middle School on the east side of Stadium Drive and north of Lime Kiln Road.