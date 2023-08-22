More trucks will travel to an Americold warehouse in Upper Macungie Township after expansion; that is a given.



The question is, how many more?



The cold-storage warehouse operator estimated at a recent township that its proposed 332,240-square-foot expansion at 7150 Ambassador Drive, off Mill Road, will bring in another 63 trucks per day.

The food warehouse is near Tilghman Street, and close to the intersection of Route 22 and Route 100.



The Lehigh Valley Planning Commission's estimate for additional trips by commercial vehicles per day is 249, almost four times as many. On top of that, the LVPC estimates another 455 passenger vehicle trips per day.



The warehouse is near homes, according to residents who spoke during the LVPC's Comprehensive Planning Committee meeting Tuesday.



Julie Hoffman asked that the additional noise and traffic from the expansion be considered. She said turning left from Mill Road onto Tilghman Street is difficult now. Parking is an issue too, with tractor trailers on nearby streets overnight.



Another resident said the warehouse "is literally in our backyard" and that more trucks could lead to backups on Mill Road as vehicles queue up to enter the warehouse property.



Stephen Melnick, chairman of the committee, directed LVPC staff to try to find out from Americold how many trucks use the warehouse daily now in an attempt to refine the estimate of increased traffic. He also advised residents to raise their concerns with Upper Macungie.



Commissioner Bob Elbich noted the disparity in traffic estimates, and asked how the LVPC should offer direction when traffic projections vary dramatically.



"We use the estimate that makes the most sense for the development," said Steve Neratko, chief community planner. In this case, the LVPC based its estimate on Americold being a "high cube cold storage" building.



The LVPC does not vote on whether projects are good or bad, or whether they can go forward. Its professional staff reviews big plans proposed for Lehigh and Northampton counties, and the appointed commissioners vote on, and sometimes alter, their recommendations. Those recommendations are then sent to developers and local municipalities to guide decision making.



Land-use decisions are made at the local level and are based on zoning law, not on whether a project is popular.



The next step for the Americold plan will be Thursday, when the entire Lehigh Valley Planning Commission meets to consider staff recommendations, including charging spaces for electric vehicles. The draft review also says that the developer should show that trucks can line up to enter the property without blocking traffic.



The commission will meet virtually at 7 p.m. Thursday. The agenda and a link to the webcast are available on the LVPC website.



Americold Realty Trust is a giant in the cold-storage field, with 1.5 billion cubic feet of refrigerated space worldwide.



It claims to be the world's largest real estate investment trust (REIT) that focuses on owning and operating cold-storage warehouses. Americold operates 245 temperature-controlled buildings and employs almost 17,000 people, according to its website. REITs own and operate income-producing real estate such as office buildings, malls, apartments, forests, and more.



Shares in Americold are traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol COLD. At 2 p.m. Tuesday, the price was $32.12, giving the REIT a market capitalization of $8.7 billion.