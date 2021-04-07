BETHLEHEM, Pa. - More vendors have been announced for the new Riverport Public Market coming to Southside Bethlehem.
Zahra will offer Mediterranean food from the owners of Aladdin restaurant in Allentown.
Buratti's will feature Mexican-style cuisine with an Italian twist.
Assembly will offer modern Asian food, combining Korean, Japanese and Vietnamese cuisine.
Rawberry has plant-based foods, including smoothies, juices, acai bowls and salads.
A home goods shop will also have a spot in the space. The Domaci Market says it's a modern day general store with everyday home essentials.
These five newly-announced vendors join the four already announced in January -- Jealous Star Brewing Co., Soaked Winery, Batch Micro-creamery, and Tacos y Tequila Lite.
About 25 vendors total are expected to fill the 24,000-square-foot, two-story space.
Riverport Public Market will be located at the site of the former Starters Sports Bar, and is expected to open in spring 2022.