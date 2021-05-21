ALLENTOWN, Pa. - Shareholders of Tribune Publishing, which owns the Morning Call in Allentown, approved an offer by hedge fund Alden Global Capital to buy the Chicago-based newspaper chain.
Shareholders took the vote at a virtual meeting Friday.
Through its Media News Group, Alden runs 200 publications across the country, making it one of the country's largest newspaper chains.
Alden already owns the Reading Eagle through Media News Group. Media News Group also owns the Pottstown Mercury.
Alden already owned one-third of Tribune.
The $630 million bid by Alden has drawn opposition from journalists at Tribune papers, which also include the Chicago Tribune, the Baltimore Sun and the New York Daily Times.
For more than a year, they have been trying to fend off Alden, whose reputation for squeezing out bigger profit margins is notable even in a shrinking industry characterized by cost cuts and aggressive layoffs.
The Morning Call Guild, the union representing Morning Call journalists and staff, released a statement with other newspaper unions after the vote Friday:
"While we are saddened by the turn of events, we know that our work over the past year — to build allies in the community and to raise awareness about Alden — is not in vain. Those allies will support us as we fight against Alden to protect local news and the cuts that they will inevitably try to make. We stand ready, willing and able to fight."