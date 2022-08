ALLENTOWN, Pa. - The Morning Call is mourning the loss of one of its longtime writers.

Editor Mike Hirsch has died following a nearly three-year battle with ALS.

According to the paper, he died Wednesday night at age 62.

Hirsch actually wrote his own obituary before he passed. In it he discussed his journalism career and said he, "saw humor as a way to bring people together."

Hirsch's funeral will be next Thursday in Bethlehem.