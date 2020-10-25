ALLENTOWN, Pa. -- An empty outdoor space at Mosser Elementary school transformed into a brand new playground Saturday. It's all thanks to a $50,000 grant from Wells Fargo.
"We actually received it last year and we put some of that money toward the playground," said Deanna Maguire, the school Principal.
It's part of the bank's 'Signature Day of Caring' and is designed to bring the community together to make it better. Half of the grant went to the playground.
"Some of the other money from Wells Fargo we put towards buying chrome books for families, redoing our community and schools room, doing some freshening up of our science lab and doing some changes to the teachers lounge," said Maguire.
While students are learning remotely, the chrome books will help but an actual playground is an important part of social interaction.
"To have a school that doesn't have a playground for elementary school children, and they're just playing on blacktop macadam, we just want them to have the opportunity to have fun and the same resources that other schools in the area have," said Maguire.
Volunteers with IBEW Chapter 375 donated their time to help put it together. Maguire says it's a prime example of teamwork.
"When we all come together and do that, great things happen," said Maguire.