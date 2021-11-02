ALLENTOWN, Pa. - The Democrats edged out Republican candidate Tom Houck for Allentown City Council seats.
Five candidates were competing for four available council seats.
Incumbent Democrats Cynthia Mota and Daryl Hendricks took 23% and 22% of the votes, respectively.
Ed Zucal, who cross-filed as both a Republican and a Democrat, received 21% of the votes, and Democrat Natalie Santos took 19%.
Republican Tom Houck had 16% of votes.
Mota told 69 News that city council should focus on listening more to the community to better understand its needs and to work on public safety moving forward.
"I'm excited, this is a new beginning, we're just getting started," Mota said.
For more election results and other information on local races, you can go to the Election Central section of our website.