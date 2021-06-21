POTTSTOWN, Pa. - Three people are dead after an overnight fire in Montgomery County.
Investigators say Joseph Norton, 48 and his teenage son were unable to make it out of their East Fifth Street home in Pottstown after it caught fire around 2 a.m. Monday.
Norton's wife was flown to a hospital in Lehigh County in critical condition, but it was reported Monday night that she also died. One neighbor says he saw first responders doing CPR on her after they pulled her from the house.
Investigators say it appears the fire was concentrated on the first floor.
A Pottstown firefighter, who was among the first on scene, was taken to the hospital and treated for heat exhaustion, dehydration and smoke inhalation.
"I heard the alarm go off. I looked down the steps and it was nothing but smoke," said John Weston, who lives on the other side of of the double unit house that caught fire.
Weston says it was heartbreaking watching the scene unfold. "My daughter kept knocking on the door," he said. "After they took the father, the dog and mother away, she said that little boy is in there somewhere because they don't ever go anywhere without each other."
Neighbors say Norton and his son had a special bond and shared a love for baseball. One neighbor says it was like they were attached at the hip and seldom went anywhere without each other.
"He was a hell of a ball player," Weston said about the son. "He must throw that ball about 75 miles an hour."
"I'd see him out back practicing baseball, and I'd see him and his father going off to their games," another neighbor said.
Pottstown firefighters say at this point, they haven't found any working smoke alarms in the house, but it's still an ongoing investigation and there's no word yet what caused the fire.