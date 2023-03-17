BETHLEHEM, Pa. - The mother of 13 children that were living in deplorable conditions in Bethlehem has learned her sentence.

Jamie Gostony was sentenced to nine to 24 months in Northampton County Prison, followed by two years of probation, according to the Northampton County District Attorney's Office.

She had pleaded guilty to endangering the welfare of children and pleaded no contest to witness intimidation.

Officials say the home on Broadway was filled with garbage, rotting food, bugs, and mold.

Police first paid a visit to the home when investigating allegations against the couple's 20-year-old son. All 13 children were removed from the home the next day.

Charles Canty, the children's father, had pleaded guilty to endangering the welfare of children.