NORTH WHITEHALL TWP., Pa. - The Lehigh County woman accused of putting her newborn son in a paint bucket entered a no contest plea Monday, according to District Attorney Jim Martin.
Martin said the plea is in connection to a 2017 homicide case in North Whitehall Township.
Authorities charged Ashley Caraballo with the death of her newborn son after a search of her former home turned up her baby in a five-gallon paint bucket.
Caraballo pleaded no contest Monday to charges of third-degree murder, concealing the death of a child, and abuse of a corpse.
In October 2017, Caraballo was living on Mauser Street with her fiancée and five children. Authorities said Caraballo's fiancée, Paul Wilson, took Caraballo to the hospital the morning of Oct. 20 because she was bleeding severely, according to court records.
Caraballo required surgery, and the attending physician reported to authorities that she discovered a great deal of placental tissue and a portion of an umbilical cord, according to records. The doctor reported that Caraballo's injuries appeared consistent with a person "ripping a baby" from the body before full dilation, according to court records.
Caraballo denied that she had been pregnant or had recently given birth.
An investigation by the Pennsylvania State Police found a deceased male baby in the Mauser Street home where Caraballo and her family were living.
Officials reported the infant's body was found wrapped in a sheet inside a backpack, which was discovered in a five-gallon paint can that was located in a storage area in the basement of the residence.
The plea agreement takes into consideration that several medical experts have conflicting opinions about whether the baby was born alive or not.
The agreement made Monday calls for a cap on the possible sentence of six to 12 years. Sentencing is scheduled for Aug. 11.