ALLENTOWN, Pa. - Allentown police are investigating a serious motorcycle crash.

It happened in the area of Bradford and Lexington Streets around 7 p.m. Tuesday.

Video shows extensive damage to the side of an SUV.

The driver of the motorcycle was transported to a nearby hospital.

There's no word on what caused the crash or the condition of the motorcyclist.

